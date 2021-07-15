What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

33rd Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m Sunday, July 18, Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Boulder. Tickets: $35-$45, goldhillinn.com

Sugar Moon Band

The Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam, aka “The Charles,” is named for the beloved Hot Rize guitarist, Charles Sawtelle, who helped start the event in 1989 and was a great supporter of KGNU Community Radio. After his passing in 1999, the station renamed the event in his memory. Celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year, The Charles is a family-friendly mini-festival of al fresco bluegrass and Americana music aimed at music fans who enjoy the clear mountain air, dazzling acoustic music in a spectacular outdoor setting. This year the event features three Colorado bands: Sugar Moon Band, High Lonesome and the Sam Armstrong Zickefoose Band.

Upslope Brewing 5K. 10 a.m. Sunday, July 18. Upslope Brewing Co., 1898 South Flatiron Court, Boulder, bit.ly/3AZtfKe

Weave through this 5K-ish course at whatever pace you like, because no matter what there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line. Start windows will be available from 10-11 a.m. 10% of all proceeds go directly to a local organization that will be onsite promoting their organization. All participants will receive a free craft brew at the finish line; your choice of a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series; a chance to win door prizes from the Colorado Brewery Running Series, event sponsors and Upslope; and access to live music, food trucks and local vendors.

Creating Community During COVID. 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, museumofboulder.org

This event brings together Boulder-based artists, writers and performers to talk about how the pandemic has impacted and informed their recent work. First, Carolyn Kerchof will read from current drafts of Boulder COVID Stories, a storytelling and print publishing project. Second, a panel of Boulder artists will discuss their pandemic experiences and their works in progress, answering questions from the audience. Following the event, the panelists will continue the conversation at a nearby restaurant. If you are interested in joining for dinner and drinks, please email bouldercovidstories@gmail.com by July 16.

Boulder Creek Festival. July 16-18, along the Boulder Creek from Ninth Street to 14th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, bouldercreekfest.com

It’s back, just a little earlier this year: the Boulder Creek Festival offers a jam-packed weekend of family fun including concerts and performances, a marketplace full of artisan vendors, tasty food and events for the kids.

eTown Pay or Play: July Edition. 6 p.m.Tuesday, July 20, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. Tickets: $20, etown.org

eTown continues to celebrate the birthday of well-known songwriters with its Pay or Play event. For the month of July, eTown will celebrate Greg Brown, Woody Guthrie, Beck, Debbie Harry, Don Henley, Bill Withers, Iron and Wine and Arlo Guthrie. To attend in person, either perform a song by one of the performers or purchase a ticket for $20 (plus applicable fees). Shows will only be sold to approximately 70% capacity to ensure the safety of those in the community.

Carousel of Happiness to Launch New Butterfly Ride. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Carousel of Happiness, Caribou Village Shopping Center, 20 Lakeview Drive, Nederland. Ride tickets are $3.

The Carousel of Happiness presents artist Scott Harrison’s newest animal carving, a giant blue butterfly. The launch party is free and open to the public, featuring various butterfly-themed activities for kids. A new “Wonder Gate” welcoming riders onto the carousel also will be unveiled. The new carving was inspired by the middle-grade children’s novel On Wings of Wonder by Doug Cosper, a journalist with deep roots in the carousel. His daughter, Anna Cosper, illustrated the book and also will be on hand to sign it. On Wings of Wonder is available for purchase at the Carousel as well as on Amazon and in local bookstores.

Boulder Environmental / Nature / Outdoors Film Festival. 5:30-9 p.m. July 15-July 18, Virtually and at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $12-$15, boulderenoff.org

Boulder ENOFF is back this year at the Dairy Arts Center and virtually. The film festival presents feature-length and short films, as well as interviews and bonus content. Featured films focus on outdoor adventure and issues facing the environment. On the bill for feature-length films is Super Frenchie, directed by Chase Odgen, 8 Billion Angels, directed by Victor Velle, and the much-awaited The Loneliest Whale, directed by Joshua Zeman. Can’t make it to the Dairy Arts Center to see a film live? Not to worry, the films will be available to watch online by purchasing a virtual ticket.

MUSIC

Rose Hill Drive

An Evening with Trickster Carousel. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Tickets: $25.

Rose Hill Drive with Pacific. 8 p.m. Friday, July 16. Tickets: $25. Catch the traditional hard rock and early metal–psychedelic sounds of Rose Hill Drive.

An Evening with Morsel. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Tickets: $30-$35.

Cycles. 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Tickets: $25+.

Ali and Beth

Arkansauce. 5 p.m. Friday, July 16. Tickets: $10.

The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

Ali and Beth. 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Ali & Beth sing soulful tunes with tight harmonies, incorporating guitar, violin, and viola into their originals and covers.

Pete Lewis Quartet. 7 p.m. Friday, July 16. Tickets: $15.

Julie Koenig Quartet. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Tickets: $15.

Art Lande and Flex-Band Plus. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Suggested Donation: $20.

Brad Goode Group. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. Tickets: $20.

Clare Church Trio. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Suggested Donation: $20.

An Evening with Arkansauce. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Tickets: $15-$30.

Still the Same (Bob Seger Tribute). 8 p.m. Friday, July 16. Tickets: $16.

Austin Young Band. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Tickets: $16.

Bonobo

The String Cheese Incident. 7 p.m. Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. Tickets: $74+.

Bonobo. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Tickets: $30-$70.

Beloved DJ and producer Simon Green, aka Bonobo, brings some friends to Red Rocks for an all-out summer dance party.

The CBDs. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Free.

WORDS

Author Talk: David Gessner — ‘Quiet Desperation, Savage Delight.’ 5 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

When the pandemic struck, nature writer David Gessner turned to Henry David Thoreau, the original social distancer, for lessons on how to live. Those lessons — of learning our own backyard, re-wilding, loving nature, self-reliance and civil disobedience — hold a secret that could help save us as we face the greater crisis of climate. Join him on July 22 to hear his story on turning to a well-known American author and naturist to find answers to questions unknown.

Author Talk: Jessamyn Stanley — ‘Yoke: My Yoga of Self Acceptance.’ 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

In Yoke, Jessamyn Stanley takes readers on an autobiographical journey to self-acceptance. In Sanskrit, yoga means to “yoke.” To yoke mind and body, movement and breath, light and dark, the good and the bad. This larger idea of “yoke” is what Stanley calls the yoga of every day — yoga that is not just about perfecting your downward dog but about applying the hard lessons learned on the mat to the even harder daily project of living. This book explores the larger themes of intersectionality and self-acceptance that inevitably arise in any yoga practice.

Boulder Story Slam: CAMP. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Grace Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$25, storyslamboulder.com

They’ve got the mic. You bring the stories. This month’s Boulder Story Slam theme is CAMP. Audience members are invited to put their names in a hat. If your name is drawn, you’ll come to the stage and tell your true, five-minute story in any way related to the theme. What happened while you were camped out at home during quarantine? Did you get away with staying up past curfew at camp? Did your campiness win you the lead role of the school musical? Did you fall in love with your camp counselor? If you don’t want the mic this time, just come listen to a great night of storytelling.

ART

‘Web Model Dot Space’ by Aaron Jones, Waajeed, and with critical writing by Wesley Taylor. July 15 –Aug. 1, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder, bmoca.org

Web Model Dot Space is a suspended, bell-like dome that graphically represents the interior of an existing Detroit church as a floating, immersive, performative venue. Viewers become active participants as they enter the overhanging structure and become enveloped by its phenomenal nature. The environment incorporates looping tracks composed by musical luminary Waajeed. Entitled “Worship Tones,” the music is derived from legacies and experiences within the Black church and therefore both draws upon and inspires certain religious themes. Web Model Dot Space becomes an entry point — or portal — to critical dialogue around how existing spaces can facilitate visionary use.

eTown Exhibit Opening Reception. Saturday, July 17, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, museumofboulder.org

Danny Clinch Photo by Danny Clinch

In April 2021, local world-renowned radio show turned full-blown multimedia nonprofit eTown celebrated 30 years of existence and was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. From July 17 through Oct. 4, the Museum of Boulder and eTown present an exhibit of archival memorabilia, including instruments, photographs, celebrity-autographed posters and video of past performances, giving us a glimpse inside 30 years of eTown, the family it has built in Boulder and the life-long friendships that have been established with some of the country’s most well-known and celebrated musicians.

THEATER

‘Play Me A Memory.’ 6 p.m. Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. Tickets: $65-$75, bdtstage.com

Play Me a Memory celebrates the songbooks of two of the most decorated artists of all time: Billy Joel and Elton John. Collectively, these two artists have sold almost half a billion albums and dominated the music scene for more than half a century. Jack and Dan Barton breathe new life into these songbooks in an intimate evening featuring songs like “Movin Out,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Bennie, and the Jets,” “Vienna” and many more of your favorite hits. The Barton Brothers are a piano-centric songwriting and performance duo based right here on the Front Range, drawing influences from Billy Joel to Ben Folds, the best of musical theater, and a little Top 40 mixed in for good measure.