What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Wild Heart Dance: ‘GRACE.’ September 24-26, October 1-3, The Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Avenue, Boulder. Price: $35. September 24 tickets are $15.

Wild Heart Dance presents its newest creation, GRACE, a dance of adoration and exaltation, a celebration of the precious gift of being alive and the profound purpose to love fully. Drinks will be served before the show on September 25 and October 2. On those evenings the common room will open at 6 p.m. and the house will open at 6:30 p.m.

Anderson Cooper—‘Vanderbilt.’ 4 p.m. Friday, September 24. Price: $30-$40. Virtual event: boulderbookstore.net

When 11-year-old Cornelius Vanderbilt began to work on his father’s small boat ferrying supplies in New York Harbor at the beginning of the 19th century, no one could have imagined that one day he would build two empires—one in shipping and another in railroads—that would make him the richest man in America. Now, the Commodore’s great-great-great grandson Anderson Cooper joins with historian Katherine Howe to explore the story of his legendary family and their outsize influence. Anderson Cooper will speak about his book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, in this virtual event on Zoom. The Zoom link will be emailed to ticket buyers prior to the event.

Open Studios Opening Reception. 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 24, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Free.

Enjoy art, music and refreshments at the Museum of Boulder for the Open Studios Opening Reception. The exhibit features pieces from each local Open Studios artist. Music will be performed by the Boulder Symphony, and there will be snacks and beverages available for purchase on-site. The exhibit will run at the museum from September 25 to October 18. Open Studios is more than just the annual studio tour. Since 1995, the organization has grown to encompass numerous programs and projects designed to raise awareness and appreciation of art in the Boulder community. Learn more at openstudios.org.

Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour. 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: bit.ly/RonnyChiengBoulder

Ronny Chieng is a stand up comedian, actor and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He starred in the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians and his own Netflix stand-up comedy special, Asian Comedian Destroys America. He will be starring in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney’s Doogie Kamealoha M.D and tech horror thriller M3GAN.

Climate Cabaret—A cabaret of short plays and songs on climat. September 24-October 3, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Tickets: $22

CU Theatre & Dance has partnered with Climate Change Theatre Action 2021 in New York City to produce 10 brief climate plays by authors from around the world interspersed with fun cabaret-style musical numbers. Humor, passion and imagination are put to work envisioning an equitable, survivable, and thriving future for all life.

Enchanted Forest. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, September 25, Wild Bear Property, 88 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland. Price: $10-$12—free for children 2 and under and seniors 65 and up. Tickets and for more information: wildbear.org/events/enchanted-forest-2021

Wild Bear Nature Center is hosting its 20th annual Enchanted Forest on its new property at Mud Lake. Park at the Caribou Room in Nederland and walk across the street for musical and theatrical performances in the forest. Families and children of all ages can take a tour on the trail and meet forest creatures (costumed characters) and learn about their natural habitats. Enjoy goodies in your goody bag, live owls and bald eagles, magic, and music throughout the day. Enjoy drinks and live music from 4-6 p.m.

CONCERTS

Get The Led Out

Thursday, September 23

The Impersonators (retro pop/rock). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

BuffStreet on the Hill (various bands). 6 p.m. Hill Parking Lot at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder. Free.

Acoustic Eidolon featuring Joe Scott on double neck guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello. 7 p.m. Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Avenue, Longmont. Free

Get the Led Out—A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep.” 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Check axs.com for ticket prices.

Eddie Turner & Trouble. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $10-$15.

Friday, September 24

Ardalan with HARVE, GANO (pop/dance). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic with NGHTMRE, DROELOE, GoldFish, Covex (jam). 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $55-$85.

Jas Davis Big Gigantic by Jas Davis

Jocelyn Medina. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested cover: $15.

Flatirons Jazz Orchestra. 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $15.

Saturday, September 25

Scott Martin (jazz). 10 a.m. Vic’s Espresso, 3305 30th Street, Boulder. Free.

Bluebird Music Festival featuring Jeff Tweedy, Phoffman (of Greensky Bluegrass), Jade Bird, Rayland Baxter, Molly Tuttle, Willie Watson, Daniel Rodriguez, Otis Taylor, Trout Steak Revival, and Heavy Diamond Ring. 1-10 p.m. September 25 and 26, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder. Tickets start at $29, all weekend VIP passes are $199, bluebirdmusicfestival.org

The Good Kind with Fists Of The Proletariat (jam). 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

ROWDYTOWN IX: Big Gigantic with Peekaboo, Slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight (jam/dance). 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $55-$85.

Tumbledown Shack (Grateful Dead covers). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont.

Joe Anderies (jazz). 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway Street, Boulder. Suggested cover: $15.

Sunday, September 26

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio by Missing Piece Group

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with The Green House Band (funky soul). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Finn O’Sullivan (indie pop-folk). 5 p.m. The Tune Up, 2355 30th Street, Boulder. Free.

Lake Street Drive with special guests The Wood Brothers (folk/Americana). 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $45-$65.

The Wailers with special guest Dave Halchak (reggae). 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 198 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $25.50–$40.50.

Monday, September 27

Lynyrd Skynyrd (rock). 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $50.95-$150.95.

Tuesday, September 28

Modest Mouse with Future Islands (indie rock/pop). 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $55-$89.95.

Wednesday, September 29

Tyler Childers with Margo Price, Ona (neotraditional country). 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $45.95.

