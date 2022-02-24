What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Carnaval Dance with Creativity Alive and Live Brazilian Music. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Boulder Mennonite Church, 3910 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder. Free, register at: creativityalive.org

Come dance your heart out and connect with friends. Gui Kroneberger will be accompanied by master guitar player Bill Kopper and drummer Raoul Rossiter from Ginga band.

Colorado Law Talk: Abortion Rights in the U.S. Supreme Court: A Tale of Three Wedges (virtual). 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Virtual Event URL: cu.law/RegisterFeb24

In this Colorado Law Talk, professor Jennifer Hendricks will engage in an important and timely conversation about the U.S. Supreme Court’s ongoing reconsideration of Roe v. Wade. Hendricks will describe the arc of the court’s abortion jurisprudence in terms of three wedges that pry the pregnant person apart from, first, the fetus; second, the doctor; and third, the community. The first two wedges have each taken a turn as the primary rationale for restricting abortion rights. Most recently, at least one justice has taken an interest in anti-abortion rhetoric that drives a wedge between the pregnant person and their community by accusing Black persons who have abortions of participating in eugenics and genocide. The cumulative effect of these three themes in abortion jurisprudence will shape the legal landscape of abortion in the U.S. after June 2022.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance presents ‘Beyond Moving’ a Free Public Film Screening. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road, Broomfield. Free, ccdance.org/event

Beyond Moving is a documentary about Siphe November, an exceptionally gifted ballet dancer from South Africa. The documentary follows his journey, from being discovered while dancing in the hard township of Zolani, to his intensive training at Canada’s National Ballet School, to eventually stepping into the world of professional ballet.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver. Tickets: $35-$82, paramountdenver.com

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators.

The Songwriter’s Living Room: Writers in the Round. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl St., Suite V3A, Boulder. Tickets: $15 at Eventbrite: bit.ly/34WVLAP

Roots Music Project, a nonprofit music incubator, is proud to announce a special Writers in the Round event with four of Colorado’s best songwriters performing original songs in a turn-based format. Inspired by the well-loved songwriter rounds famously featured on Nashville’s Music Row, music lovers get the chance to hear songwriters perform their songs while telling the stories that inspired them. This seated, listening room event spotlights four songwriters in the center of the Roots warehouse, offering a unique and intimate way to get to know your new favorite songs.

Boulder Bach Festival: ‘Across Time Across Cultures.’ 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $60, boulderbachfestival.org

Across Time Across Cultures embraces a diversity of musical styles including works in romantic style with Moorish-Andalusian, Roma, and Sephardic influences. The entire ensemble will conclude the program with the Colorado premiere of two works by American composer Raymond Granlund. Composed for Boulder Bach Festival founder Zachary Carrettin, these highly contrapuntal and rhythmically passionate quartet pieces explore the nature of tango with influences ranging from Bach to Poulenc.

Black Voices of Dance. Feb. 24-27, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $25-$35,

thedairy.org

Boulder Ballet presents Black Voices of Dance, an evening of dance highlighting the nation’s most vibrant Black voices in the field. Three world premieres celebrate the work of today’s prestigious Black choreographers—Gregory Dawson, Sidra Bell and Amy Hall Garner—in an evening of original works sure to transcend.

All-Day Mardi Gras Party. Noon-midnight, Outworld Brewing, 1725 Vista View Drive, Longmont. Cover: $10 after 3 p.m., outworldbrewing.com/events

An all-day Mardi Gras celebration complete with brass bands, jazz bands, parade and traditional second Line dance. Enjoy jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, beignets, chicory coffee and more, while you listen to music by the Badda Boom Brass Band, Brothers of Brass, The Hugh Ragin Band, The Jack Hadley, and Zydeco DJs Ptomaine Tommy and Big Daddy. You’ll get the chance to earn prizes for the best hand-crafted Mardi Gras float, Mardi Gras umbrella, or mask.

‘Open Space’: Curated by CU Dance Connection. Feb. 25-27, Charlotte York Irey Theatre, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Tickets: $18, cupresents.org

Be moved by dance works that lilt, groove and tumble across a spectrum of styles in this student-produced and CU Dance Connection-curated series. Tickets sell fast to CU Boulder Department of Theatre & Dance’s innovative, multisensory dance performances that take place in and around the intimate Charlotte York Irey Theatre.

Garden Planning and Design Workshop: Fruits & Vegetables. 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Growing Gardens, 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder. Tickets: $50, growinggardens.org

This workshop provides an opportunity for new and experienced gardeners alike to explore garden design for their vegetable gardens. We will cover everything from square-foot vegetable gardening and basic permaculture design, to generating a plan for your vegetable garden. We will touch on environmental considerations, drainage, seed selection, incorporating pollinators, and practical design techniques to help you create a successful and productive food garden.

Marshall Fire Benefit Concert—Hosted by eTown’s Nick Forster (virtual). 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Tickets are $10, marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com

Buy a ticket to this star-studded streaming event to support those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Eastern Boulder County. All proceeds (including service fees) will go directly to The Marshall Fire Benefit. The pre-recorded concert will feature more than 15 Colorado-based artists (including Gregory Alan Isakov, The Motet, The Lumineers, and Nathaniel Rateliff) and popular national acts (including Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard, Lyle Lovett, and Wynonna Judd with Cactus Moser). You will be able to view the stream on-demand for 24 hours after the broadcast.

CONCERTS

Thursday, February 24

The Impersonators. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Free

Still Woozy with Wallice. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $35-$75

Low Cut Connie. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $20

Cheat Codes with Haywyre, Win & Woo. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $19.99-79

Friday, February 25

The Who Do’s. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Free

The Wood Brothers. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $36.75-$75

Drive-By Truckers with Ryley Walker. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $36-40.

Hairball: The Ultimate ’80s Tribute. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver

SPORTS: Get A Good Look Tour. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25

Saturday, February 26

Ravin’wolf Acoustic Duo. 6 p.m. Boco Cider North Taproom, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Suite 14, Boulder. Free

Mojomama. 7 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Tickets: $10-$12

Funk Knuf and No Hands Brass

Mardi Gras Party. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. Tickets: $15

Godspeed You! Black Emperor. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $35-$41.50

Dinosaur Jr. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $30-$35

MEMBA with Fabian Mazur. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18

Briston Maroney with Genevieve Stokes. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $18

Sunday, February 27

Fisk Jubilee Singers Performance. 2 p.m. Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder,

Community Concert Benefiting Boulder Chorale. 4 p.m. Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, Boulder. Free

Ana Gabriel. 6 p.m. Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver.

The Band of Heathens & Nicki Bluhm. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $25

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $25-$27.50.

Monday, February 28

Louis Tomlinson. 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver.

Tuesday, March 1

The Marias Present: Cinema. 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver. Tickets: $140

Claud. 6 p.m. Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver. Tickets: $17

Many Colors & Mama Roux. 7:30 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $15

Wednesday, March 2

Oliver Tree presents Cowboy Tears with special guests sueco and 347aiden. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $40-$65