Americans are returning to their rituals

pack your emergency go-bags, fire
and flood are riding the wave
of optimism
don’t forget the iodine! Anne Waldman
says, we’re taking off our sweaters
Andrew Schelling says—the poets
undressing, the climate sweltering
no fireworks decreed, instead
we’ll watch Canadian geese line
the edge of the lake, at attention.
Amy Bobeda holds an MFA from the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics where she founded Wisdom Body Collective. She is also an editor of More Revolutionary Letters: A Tribute to Diane di Prima, and her work can be read/is forthcoming in Entropy, Vol1Brooklyn, DenverQuarterly, TYPO and elsewhere.