Americans are returning to their rituals

pack your emergency go-bags, fire

and flood are riding the wave

of optimism

don’t forget the iodine! Anne Waldman

says, we’re taking off our sweaters

Andrew Schelling says—the poets

undressing, the climate sweltering

no fireworks decreed, instead

we’ll watch Canadian geese line

the edge of the lake, at attention.

Amy Bobeda holds an MFA from the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics where she founded Wisdom Body Collective. She is also an editor of More Revolutionary Letters: A Tribute to Diane di Prima, and her work can be read/is forthcoming in Entropy, Vol1Brooklyn, DenverQuarterly, TYPO and elsewhere.