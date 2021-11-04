A rose projects its beauty in so many shapes and colors.

The aroma of elegance brings a soothing comfort to the soul like the first rays of a Spring morning sun.

Its mere presence brings joy to the body and mind.

It is the same for the one who shares the name.

The style of grace she possesses shadows all Rosa.

Her kind and caring gaze has no thorns.

Her words of life blossom in all ears for wisdom is her rain.

She is the one who bears the same name,

but more greater than equal.

For her beautiful spirit covers everything.

—Derek Brown

Since the age of 12, Derek Brown has been writing songs, short stories, and poems. He gets his inspiration from traveling all over the U.S. and talking with all types of people. He currently resides in Frederick.