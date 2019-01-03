Lee Campbell via Wikimedia Commons

the lyrics go something like yeah, yeah, yeah

while the drum goes chitch underwater cunk cunk

and the singer goes yeah babe yeah yeah yeah

then electric guitar wangs wah wah funk

and you’re holding me close so close so close

‘til the chorus goes ew wah ew wah ew

and I can’t hear the words: yeah yeah at most

‘cause you’re kissing me and I’m kissing you

when the tempo picks up we won’t slow down

when the rhythm gets funky we’ll do the same

we’ll join in for verses sung wrong and loud

and scream ‘til the world thinks we’re insane

that stupid refrain again and again

yeah yeah yeah please play us that song again

As one half of conceptual art duo Saint Flashlight (with Molly Gross), Drew Pisarra has been finding playful ways to get poetry into public places such as film-themed haiku on a movie marquee and a series of lost-dog style flyers that drive to a phone bank of poems. These unconventional installations have been part of the O, Miami Poetry Festival, Free Verse: Charleston Poetry Festival, and Capturing Fire’s International Poetry Summit and Slam in D.C. His first book of poetry Infinity Standing Up, a collection of sonnets, will come out in early 2019. His short story collection Publick Spanking was published some time ago by Future Tense.