none

One hundred and eighty

Degree turnaround

Made several times

In one lifetime—

From numbers runner and burglar

Breaking into mansions of moneyed White men

To writer and Muslim messenger

Reaching into hearts of defeated Black men.

From hep cat in a scarlet zoot suit

Strutting over Boston bricks, later N.Y.C.

To harsh judge holding court before the M.I.C.

Charging the Caucasian with being the greatest

Kidnapper, robber, murderer, enslaver, swine-eater on Earth.

From just another criminal and prisoner

In the American Nightmare, someone else’s Dream

To an amazing, powerful, needed critic

Of American hypocrisy, another’s democracy

Tearing the veil clean off for African eyes to see.

From a servant of separation

In the person of Elijah Muhammhad in Harlem

To a servant of unity

Who embraced the true Muhammhad in Mecca.

From being Detroit Red to Brother Malcolm to

El Hajj Malik El Shabazz who dropped his

Old name, long chained to his ancestral slavemaster’s

Whip-hand.

Shifty Negro turned strong Black man

Who joined all sexes and races,

Including his own people,

Also mine, against the true threat to humanity

Which silenced his voice, but not his messages:

This divisive nation, as it stands. By any means necessary.

Dee Allen is an African-Italian performance poet based in Oakland, California. “Turnaround” was previously published in her book Stormwater: Poems [2012-2016], POOR Press, 2017.