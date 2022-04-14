Glassblower: Henry Grindrod

Insta: @thewiscokid_glass

How long have you blown glass?

Since 2010.

What—or who—drew you to the art form?

I started right out of high school when a buddy bought a torch and glass on Craigslist, and we set it up in my garage. I’ve always loved science, fire and art, so I was immediately drawn to the process. Shortly after trying, I got my own equipment and started talking to as many people as possible, reading online tutorials, and learning through trial and error, as I supported the hobby as a pizza boy in those initial years.

How do you develop concepts for pieces/what inspires you?

I develop concepts by talking to anybody who will listen and bouncing ideas around, plus lots of trial and error and prototyping work that I end up keeping. I’m also inspired by traveling, and actually spent five years living on the road in a van—I managed to visit and make glass in all 50 states.

What are some of your favorite techniques to include in pieces?

I love working with vibrant, opaque colors and doing chaotic, bright-line patterns. I also enjoy layering and blending multiple transparent colors to create new, unique multi-tone transparent colors. One of my favorite themes to explore are spacey ray guns and sci-fi blasters, which contain functional pipes hidden within.

What compels you to create pipes?

Pipemaking brings me the challenge of balancing form with function—a much more intimate form of art. Collectors will get a new piece, and invite all of their friends over to use it, sitting in a circle, passing it around so every person gets to physically hold and interact with the piece on a much more personal level then, say, a painting or sculpture.

Who are some glass blowers—locally or globally—you admire?

Anybody who’s been sticking with it, working hard, and producing unique and beautiful products.