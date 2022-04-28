Best of Boulder 2022 — Drink

Craft Brewery

Avery Brewing Co

4910 Nautilus Court, Boulder, 303-440-4324

Silver: Upslope Brewery

Bronze: Mountain Sun Pubs & Breweries

The award-winning Avery Brewing Co has been serving the county for nearly 30 years now, with a palatial brewery and tasting room in Gunbarrel enticing our readers to sample their sumptuous suds in snow or sun. From barrel-aged beers to hefty pours like the Maharaja Imperial IPA and The Reverend Belgian-Style Quad, and numerous unique brews in the tasting room, Avery continues to be our readers’ choice for best craft brewery.

Cidery

Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery

1380 Horizon Ave., Unit A, Lafayette, 303-227-3243

Silver: St. Vrain Cidery

Bronze: BoCo Cider

Real Dry Apple Cider is a name that tells you the truth on the can: a tart, clean hard cider without an ounce of sweetness. But that’s only one choice from the wide selection at Stem Ciders’ Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery in Lafayette, chosen by our readers for best cidery. With views of the Front Range and the Rockies peeking out behind them, as well as wine, food and cocktails, it makes sense that Boulder Weekly readers keep choosing Acreage again and again.

Bar

The Bitter Bar

835 Walnut St., Boulder

Silver: Rayback Collective

Bronze: License No. 1

Write-in: Sanitas Brewing Company

Bitter Bar is Boulder’s place to drink, according to our readers. Comfortable patios outside and inviting booths inside, a relatively easy-access location in downtown Boulder and a knowledgeable staff are just a few of the reasons to choose Bitter Bar as Boulder’s best booze hub. Add in a menu selection with a little something for everyone, and that’s why our readers chose Bitter Bar as the best of the best.

Happy Hour

The Boulder Cork

3295 30th St., Boulder, 303-443-9505

Silver: Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar

Bronze: Mountain Sun Pubs & Breweries

Write-in: Farow

Too early for dinner means it’s just the right time for happy hour, and our readers say The Boulder Cork is the place with the happiest of hours. Enticing appetizers, shared plates and entrees wait to be washed down with a reasonably priced list of libations that won’t break a budget. Some of the happy hour offerings aren’t available on the regular dinner menu, so make sure your belly is happier than usual.

Coffee Roaster

OZO Coffee Company

Multiple Locations

Silver: Boxcar Coffee Roasters

Bronze: Brewing Market Coffee and Tea

Write-in: Gabee Coffee Roaster

With its commitment to ethically and sustainably sourced organic coffees, our readers yet again decided OZO Coffee Company is the best for local beans. Whether you’re looking for a single-origin roast to go with breakfast or a blend of espresso for your home latte, OZO has it covered. Add in sample packs and a subscription service, OZO coffee drinkers have myriad choices to explore from around the world right here in Boulder County.

Coffee House

OZO Coffee Company

Multiple Locations

Silver: Laughing Goat Coffeehouse

Bronze: Boxcar Coffee Roasters

Write-in: East Simpson Coffee Co.

With five locations—four in Boulder and one in Longmont—our readers say OZO Coffee Company is the best coffee house in the county. With an extensive menu of coffee, espresso, pastries and teas served up by a knowledgeable staff, OZO can be the caffeinated hub for a small social gathering or study session. As the company continues to grow, one of their locations ought to have an open table waiting for you.

Distillery

Spirit Hound Distillers

4196 Ute Highway, Lyons, 303-823-5696

Silver: DV8 Distillery

Bronze: DEKI Spirits (formerly 12 Point Distillery)

Another year of grain-to-glass whiskeys from barrel to bottle, our readers make Spirit Hound Distillers their number one distillery in the county. Cozied up in Lyons off Colo. 66, Spirit Hound has live music, science classes and a lot of character to go with their clever cocktails and Colorado whiskies. Rum, vodka, gin and a coffee liqueur round out the decade-old distillery’s portfolio, giving your friends something to drink while you sip single malt neat.

Cocktails

Bitter Bar

835 Walnut St., Boulder

Silver: License No. 1

Bronze: St Julien Hotel & Spa

Not just the best bar, Bitter Bar was our reader’s number one choice for cocktails in the county. From riffs on classic cocktails, like the Bouldervardier or the boozed-up snow cone that is a Snowgroni, to unique offerings like the Fire & Ice or Kiss the Sky, it would be easy enough to while away the hours sampling spirited libations.

Margarita

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

1101 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-3690

Silver: Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Bronze: Jefe’s Tacos & Tequila

Every bar has a margarita or two, salt on the rim and a splash of lime, but that doesn’t make it good. Our readers think Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant has the best in Boulder, though, with plenty of varieties to choose from. From classic margs and frozen mango to house-aged tequilas, Rio Grande has them ready to pour. Spice it up with some fresh jalapeno or get a little smokey with some mezcal—just save some room for chips and queso.

Latte/Mocha

OZO Coffee Company

Multiple Locations

Silver: Laughing Goat Coffeehouse

Bronze: Boxcar Coffee Roasters

Write-in: Gabee Coffee Roaster

Our readers have discerning tastes, so they chose OZO Coffee Company for the best latte and mocha in the county. Whether it’s a cappuccino with extra foam or a selection off the extensive specialty mocha list, our readers find a reason to keep coming back. That OZO’s latte selection is backed by a curated and fine-tuned espresso blend certainly adds to the appeal.

Wine Selection

Frasca Food & Wine

1738 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-442-6966

Silver: Flagstaff House

Bronze: /pôr/ Wine House

By the glass or by the bottle, Frasca Food & Wine is where our readers go for the best wine selection in Boulder. The extensive wine list is nearly 40 pages long, a daunting prospect eased by knowledgeable service staff that can guide even the most inexperienced wine drinker to a delicious pour.

Beer Selection at a Restaurant

Mountain Sun Pubs & Breweries

Multiple Locations

Silver: Backcountry Pizza and Tap House

Bronze: Oskar Blues Brewery

A beer for every season (and several during Stout Month) is a good indicator of why our readers chose Mountain Sun Pubs & Breweries for the best beer selection in Boulder. With a steady selection of crowd-pleasers that include housemade brews, rotating specials and numerous guest taps that vary between locations, the Mountain Sun family have plenty of suds to go with your meals.

Teahouse

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St., Boulder, 303-442-4993

Silver: Ku Cha House of Tea

Bronze: Celestial Seasonings

Our refined readers selected the ornately carved walls of The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse as their number one spot for sipping teas and chais. The historic downtown location has served the county since the late ’80s, with a globe-spanning selection of tea that appeals to a broad array of palates. Reserve a spot for afternoon tea, stop in for lunch or just settle in with a good book and a nice cup of chai.

Juice/Smoothie Bar

Wonder Press

Multiple Locations

Silver: Jamba Juice

Bronze: Whole Sol Blend Bar

You walk out of a west-Boulder storefront with a Green Monkey in one hand, a Red Balloon in the other. It’s not the start of a joke, just a couple of smoothies from our readers’ favorite spot, Wonder Press. The self-identified wellness cafe has dozens of options to make a tasty and healthy smoothie to brighten your day, from proteins and juices to mushrooms, berries and herbs. Two Boulder locations—one on Pearl and another near 55th and Arapahoe—make it easy to get your Green Monkey on.