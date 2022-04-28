Best of Boulder 2022 — Home & Garden

KITCHEN SUPPLY STORE

Peppercorn

1235 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-449-5847

Silver: McGuckin Hardware

Bronze: Sur la Table

Boulder Weekly readers say nothing beats the kitchen wares at Peppercorn. Independently owned and operated on Pearl Street since 1977, Peppercorn boasts an inviting atmosphere filled with style and warmth. From simple to elegant, there’s no shortage of beautiful imports, top-of-the-line appliances, impossible-to-find kitchen gadgets, gourmet and imported foods, and more. No wonder it’s earned the nickname “the Smithsonian of Cookstores.” There’s something for everyone at Peppercorn.

HOME BUILDER/CONTRACTOR

Cottonwood Custom Builders

4439 N. Broadway, Suite E, Boulder, 303-449-3076

Silver: Boulder Creek Neighborhoods

Bronze: Sloan Custom

Good home builders and construction contractors are in high demand in Boulder County right now. And picking the right one can be a challenge—you want someone who can be trusted to do the job right, who will take pride in their work and who will deliver the highest quality for the best price point. Look no further than Cottonwood Custom Builders right here in Boulder. They build custom homes, do remodels and renovations. And not only are their designs sleek, slick and classy—but the homes they’re building are environmentally friendly, sustainable and green.

NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

Flower Bin

1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454

Silver: Harlequin’s Garden

Bronze: The Tree Farm Nursery

Write-in: Sturtz & Copeland

The Flower Bin has been serving Boulder County gardeners since 1971. With five acres of land, you can find pretty much any flower, vegetable, herb, cactus or house plant you’re looking for. New to gardening? Don’t worry. These folks have you covered, with experts on hand and a complete selection of everything you need to be successful: lights, heating mats, peat pots, trays, domes, seed starting soil, and so much more.

MATTRESS STORE

Denver Mattress

945 28th St., Boulder, 303-413-1314

Silver: Urban Mattress

Bronze: Boulder Furniture & Mattress

A good night’s sleep is essential to being productive in your work, personal and family lives—but finding a store with the right selection and a level of expertise can be a challenge. At Denver Mattress in Boulder, though, you don’t have to worry about that. They’ve got the best selection and the most knowledgeable staff in Boulder according to our readers. Denver Mattress will be able to direct you to the mattress that’s going to take your sleep to the next level and help improve the other pieces of your life in the process.

CARPET/FLOORING

Atlas Flooring

4920 28th St., Boulder, 303-442-3221

Silver: Carpet Exchange

Bronze: Go Green Flooring

Write-in: Blue Dog Flooring

It might be something you walk on, but flooring can make or break the whole vibe of a home. So if you’re looking to replace that 1970s shag carpet with some high-quality hardwood or contemporary carpet, look no further than Atlas Flooring. Family-owned and operated since 1958, Atlas provides exceptional service and products at great prices to customers throughout Colorado. Stop in and see Atlas’ great selection of hardwood, tile, carpet, vinyl plank, cabinets, counter tops, accent walls, window treatments and interior accessories.

HYDROPONIC STORE

The Flower Bin

1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454

Silver: Way To Grow

Bronze: Green Piece Pipe & Hydro

Growing plants in soil outside is great—if you have the space and time to maintain a garden. However, just because you don’t have the space for planting greenery, doesn’t mean you can’t have a garden. Hydroponic systems are easy to use, transportable, and can fit discreetly anywhere inside your home or apartment. If you’re in the market for a good hydroponic system, or need some knowledgeable guidance on which one might be right for you, the folks at The Flower Bin in Longmont have got you covered. Their knowledgeable staff and vast inventory of all things hydroponic is sure to meet your gardening needs.

Roofing Contractor

Boulder Roofing

3551 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-443-4646

Silver: Bulldog Roofing

Bronze: Scott’s Roofing

When our readers need to repair or update their roofs (or want to refresh the look of their home), they call Boulder Roofing, a local company that’s been providing an array of roofing services to both residential and commercial buildings across the Front Range since 1988. With its own custom metal shop, Boulder Roofing can fabricate unique and functional pieces to meet any property’s needs; the team frequently works with insurance companies, too.

FLORIST

Strutz & Copeland Florist & Greenhouses

2851 Valmont Road, Boulder, 303-245-6663

Silver: Boulder Blooms

Bronze: Fiori Flowers

Write-in: Flower Bin

Sometimes you need flowers—whether it’s for a birthday, a holiday, an anniversary, an apology or just for a nice surprise. No matter what the occasion, Sturtz & Copeland in Boulder has all of your floral needs covered. They’ve also got succulents, cacti, house plants and orchids depending on what you might wander in for. Need a custom order? No problem. Check out their website and they will set you up with a one-of-a-kind arrangement.

Landscaper

Native Edge

4625 Broadway Ave., Boulder, 303-245-9166

Silver: Green Guys

Bronze: Mountain Sky Landscaping

In 1995, the story goes, Tom Sunderland settled in Boulder after being lured to the Front Range by the Rocky Mountains. Our readers are so grateful that he put his roots down here, because he brought the community Native Edge. Now, more than 30 years later, this one-man landscaping company has grown into a 60-person team that helps design, build, renovate and maintain unique outdoor spaces all over the county.

HVAC

Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

5035 Chaparral Court, Boulder, 303-581-1455

Silver: Meyers

Bronze: M&M Heating/Cooling

Write-in: Welzig

For nearly four decades, Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric and its team of HVAC experts and technicians have been keeping the homes of Boulder County running juuuust right—not too hot, not too cold. Owner Tom Robichaud, a graduate of Fairview High School, believes “there is only one way to operate a business: to be a good, corporate citizen that willfully performs our service to be a win for our customers, our employees and their families, and the company.” Our readers couldn’t agree more.

HOME FURNISHINGS

West Elm

1750 29th St., Suite 1052, Boulder, 303-443-1181

Silver: Appliance Factory

Bronze: Woodley’s Fine Furniture

Write-in: Mountain High Appliance

Making a home “homey” takes way more than just some couches and chairs. You need rugs that really tie the room together, art that gives a room some personality, pillows that make your guests feel cozy, mirrors that create dimension and enhance lighting, vases to hold fresh flowers, and candles to create ambience. At West Elm you can get it all, from the couch to the throw pillows, and that’s exactly where our readers go when they need all the accoutrement that turns a house into a home.

Painter

Karen’s Company

210 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-664-0607

Silver: Eco Paint

Bronze: Jacobsen Brothers

At Karen’s Company, they say painting projects shouldn’t be seen as “boring, tiring, and the kind of chore that collects dust at the bottom of your to-do list. We think it should be fun and refreshing!” How do they do that? Well, owner and founder Karen ensures no project is ever punted to a subcontractor, and that all of her employees continually invest in professional development. Whether it’s a new coat of paint on the outside or inside of their home, or the need for cabinet refinishing, or color consultations, our readers head directly to Karen’s Company.

PLUMBER

Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

5035 Chaparral Court, Boulder, 303-581-1455

Silver: Planet Plumbing

Bronze: Bernie’s Plumbing

There are some things in life that don’t require precision, but plumbing isn’t one of them. Good thing Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric promises accuracy in its name. These professional technicians are punctual, fully licensed and capable of helping you with all your plumbing needs. While you may be good at improvising while cooking or drawing outside the lines, don’t take the chance with your plumbing. Trust our readers and call these guys over to take care of that leak for you. Whatever you need to help keep your water running, they can help.

FURNITURE STORE

West Elm

1750 29th St., Suite 1052, Boulder, 303-443-1181

Silver: American Furniture Warehouse

Bronze: Arhaus

If you’re looking for modern furniture and home decor featuring inspiring designs and colors, West Elm has everything you need. Use West Elm’s design services—at your home, in the store, or even virtually—for quick styling tips or full home makeovers from experts who know what they’re talking about. When you’ve found that perfect mid-century style couch, match it with end tables and bookshelves, then finish the look with West Elm’s stylish lamps, throw pillows, rugs and art.

Electrician

Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

5035 Chaparral Court, Boulder, 303-581-1455

Silver: Done by Dad

Bronze: M&M Heating/Cooling

Our readers know good electricians really brighten the day—when new indoor or outdoor light systems, USB outlets or ceiling fans and smoke alarms need to be installed, or when home automation projects call, Precision Plumbing, our readers’ favorite electricians, are on the job. With 39 years of service under their utility belts, Precision knows how to deliver quick and efficient services, provide up-front pricing, supply phone support 24/7 and, above all else, send friendly and helpful technicians to each and every job.