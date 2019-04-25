Best of Boulder 2019 — Fitness & Health

Susan France

Dance Studio

ALCHEMY OF MOVEMENT

2436 30th St., 303-449-4410

Silver: Boulder Ballet

Bronze: Avalon Ballroom (Boulder Dance Coalition)

Write-in: Vertical Fusion Studios

Need to let off some steam? World getting you down? We may live in dark times, friend, but that’s no reason to sit around and mope. Dance for joy with the folks at Alchemy of Movement, our readers’ pick for best dance studio. They offer no shortage of dance class options: Party hip-hop, funk, contemporary, aerial hoop, Zumba and more. Not sure you’re a dancer? Check out the Awaken the Dance class to be “welcomed, just as you are.” In addition to weekly classes, Alchemy also hosts a variety of workshops and events featuring global dance styles like Bollywood, Bhangra and African music and Salsa.

Indoor Climbing Gym

BOULDER ROCK CLUB

2829 Mapleton Ave., 303-447-2804

Silver: Movement Climbing + Fitness

Bronze: The Spot Bouldering Gym

Write-in: Longmont Climbing Collective

If there’s one thing Boulder knows, it’s climbing. So when our readers say the Boulder Rock Club is their favorite indoor climbing gym, you can believe it means something. One of the first climbing gyms in the country, BRC now offers a combination of 200 high-quality routes and boulder problems to meet the needs of climbers at all levels — experts included. The staff sets routes three times per week, and no route or problem is more than two months old. This 10,000-square-foot facility offers programming for youth, adults and competition teams, as well as weights and cardio equipment, personal training group fitness and yoga classes.

Barber Shop

FLOYD’S 99 BARBERSHOP

2790 Pearl St., 303-442-2279

548 W. South Boulder Road, Unit C, Lafayette, 720-890-3868

589 S. Hover St., Suite 600, Longmont, 303-485-1150

Silver: Voodoo Hair Lounge

Bronze: Al’s Barber Shop

Write-in: Truman Barber Co.

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is our readers’ choice for the best barbershop in Boulder County. The appeal likely starts with the staff at Floyd’s — they’re friendly, accommodating and highly skilled. Stop in for a haircut, color or shave, and you’ll leave feeling reborn, or at least a lot more well-groomed. You certainly won’t feel like your wallet’s a lot lighter. Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, book your next appointment today or walk-in for a short wait and a great haircut.

Skin Care Services

ALCHEMY FACE BAR

2701 Canyon Blvd., 303-817-1430

Silver: Dermatology Specialists — Boulder

Bronze: JLounge Natural Nail Bar and Spa

Alchemy Face Bar has been on a mission to redefine the traditional spa and salon experience by using health-based products and a holistic approach to skincare. The women behind this company were motivated to find pure, natural and American-made makeup products and services. When they couldn’t find suitable makeup that also contributed to the health of human skin, they created their own line: Alchemy Minerals. Stop by the storefront for a skin treatment that will leave you looking and feeling rejuvenated.

READER COMMENT: “Daryl Hannah lives in Boulder?”

The team at Whole Body balance is dedicated to bettering your health.

Alternative Health Care

WHOLE BODY BALANCE

2995 Baseline Road, Suite 110, 303-444-0192

Silver: Apex Chiropractic

Bronze: Dr. Ida Rolf Institute

Write-in: ADIO Health Chiropractic

We live in a time, and in a location, where alternative health care has become mainstream, often the first line of defense against an array of afflictions. Our readers like Whole Body Balance, an integrative care clinic that specializes in acupuncture, chiropractic care and massage therapy. Combine its tried-and-true methods with a state-of-the art facility, friendly staff and a pricing structure that works with most major insurances, and you’ll be feeling better in no time.

Day Spa

SPA AT ST JULIEN

900 Walnut St., 720-406-9696

Silver: The Dragontree

Bronze: JLounge Natural Nail Bar and Spa

Write-in: Cactus WAX Studio

Self-care is not just the latest celebrity trend, it’s a necessary retreat to take care of the mind, body and soul, so that we can function and thrive every day. The Spa at St Julien is just the place to unwind, relax and treat yourself to any number of unique services and treatments. The St Julien offers guests handcrafted spa experiences with treatments made from the hotel’s fresh herb garden, as well as other sustainable product lines. With 12 treatment rooms, a full-service salon and inner relaxation room, plus a complimentary day pass to the fitness center, which has a plethora of aerobic and cardio equipment along with a private patio, there’s no shortage of self-care happening here.

Gym/Fitness Center

COLORADO ATHLETIC CLUB — BOULDER

1821 30th St., 303-501-1700

Silver: YMCA of Boulder Valley

Bronze: North Boulder Recreation Center

Write-in: Kondition Fitness

The Colorado Athletic Club — Boulder is much more than a gym — you might think of it more as a social club. Sure, they’ve got executive locker rooms that’ll make an NBA player say, “Niiiiiiiice,” and yeah, they offer expert personal training, top-of-the-line equipment, the hottest fitness classes and not one but two heated saline pools, but what sets the Colorado Athletic Club apart from other gyms is the environment. When you’re a member, you’re family, so why not go to one of their happy hour outings, or on a hike up the Royal Arch Trail? You’ll make new friends and find your growth edge at Colorado Athletic Club.

The knowledgeable staff of Acupuncture Clinic of Boulder, Inc.

Acupuncture

ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC OF BOULDER, INC.

2500 Arapahoe Ave., Suite 290, 303-665-5515

Silver: Boulder Community Acupuncture

Bronze: Southwest Acupuncture College

Write-in: Beth Kearns Acupuncture

Our readers say the Acupuncture Clinic of Boulder, Inc. is their preferred place to get well. Espousing tenets of traditional Chinese medicine, the Acupuncture Clinic of Boulder offers a variety of services to help improve what ails you. Acupuncture, Chinese herbal therapy, cupping, dry needling, gua sha, moxibustion and ion treatment are all on the table at the clinic, and can be used to treat any number of maladies from addiction to mental health issues to respiratory, heart, digestive and muscle problems. Call and see what they can do for you.

Lasik Services

BOULDER EYES/BEYER LASIK

1810 30th St., Suite B, 303-499-2020

Silver: Boulder Vision Associates

Bronze: Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

We’ve said it before, but we can’t stop feeling starstruck: Kevin Costner loves Boulder Eyes/Beyer LASIK. He heard Dr. Beyer was one of the best LASIK surgeons in the country, so he flew out from California to have his surgery right here in Boulder. He even recommended his son do the same (which he did). But the best testimonial of all is from our readers. They’ve crowned Eyes/Beyer LASIK the best LASIK in town for years now. They’ve been in business for more than 20 years, and they don’t just do LASIK. Boulder Eyes/Beyer LASIK has licensed optometrists on staff who treat many patients for years before they decide to have LASIK surgery. It’s a big deal for your doctor to truly know your eyes before recommending LASIK.

Chiropractor

APEX CHIROPRACTIC

305 McCaslin Blvd., Suite 6, Louisville, 720-328-1790

Silver: The Joint Chiropractic

Bronze: Boulder Sports Chiropractic

Write-in: ADIO Health Chiropractic

Many of our readers swear by the healing effects of chiropractics. Apex Chiropractic, which uses state-of-the-art technology to align your spine, is their choice for the best in Boulder County. Apex’s staff is highly qualified and their services can be used to treat sports injuries, pregnancy issues, children’s misalignments and much more. Gentle, affordable and reliable, Apex is the place, our readers say, to get you back on your feet, with a lot more comfort.

Martial Arts

EASTON TRAINING CENTER

2005 32nd St., 303-938-1275

Silver: Boulder Karate

Bronze: Tran’s Martial Arts and Fitness Center

There are a lot of reasons why taking Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes at Easton Training Center is a great idea. First, Easton’s instructors are some of the top athletes in the country when it comes to martial arts. Also, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu teaches a unique skill set; It’s all about leverage and joint manipulation. Translation: It’s the perfect self-defense martial art because a smaller person with the right training can defeat a much larger adversary. Even if you don’t think you’ll need the self-defense aspect, our readers tell us classes at Easton will keep you in great shape physically and mentally.

MMJ Evaluation Service

HOLOS HEALTH

3000 Center Green Drive, Suite 210, 720-273-3568

Silver: Ajoya

Bronze: Relaxed Clarity

The staff at Holos Health takes your medical cannabis evaluation seriously. Their process begins with a non-invasive wellness exam using their state-of-the-art InBody 770 Analyzer, which goes beyond traditional body composition analysis and takes a deeper look into body water and cellular health. After that, they offer a comprehensive consultation with one of their knowledgeable physicians, who will then provide you with in-depth cannabis education, specific strain recommendations for your condition, and a treatment regimen tailored just for you. There is a reason why our readers have chosen Holos as the best MMJ evaluation service for eight years in a row.

Massage

SPA AT ST JULIEN

900 Walnut St., 720-406-9696

Silver: Bodywork Bistro

Bronze: The Dragontree

Write-in: Whole Body Balance

At some point we all need a massage. Some folks need this ancient relaxing treatment a couple of times a week while others settle for an annual visit (thanks for that gift card, honey). So if you’re going to get a massage, why not get it at the place our readers say is the absolute best, the spectacular Spa at St Julien. After all, if the idea is to relax, rejuvenate and come out with a better attitude, then getting a massage at one of the state’s finest and most beautiful spas will go a long way toward accomplishing your goals.

Terrapin Care Station Store Manager, Kenneth Donahue

MMJ Dispensary

TERRAPIN CARE STATION

5370 Manhattan Circle, Suite 104, 303-954-8402, ext. 1

Silver: 14er Boulder

Bronze: Ajoya

Write-in: The Farm

Founded a decade ago, Terrapin Care Station has continually refined its services. As a self-described “consumer-focused cultivator, processor and provider of high-quality” cannabis products, Terrapin is dedicated to ensuring the best experience for every customer. One thing the Terrapin staff has learned over the past 10 years is the value of education, and as such, they’ve developed one of the most comprehensive cannabis training programs in the industry, teaching Terrapin’s nearly 250-person staff.

READER COMMENT: “Alpine Hospital for Animals is the most caring animal hospital I have ever been to. The doctors and staff are amazing.”

Hair Salon

VOODOO HAIR LOUNGE

2100 Pearl St., 303-449-4453

Silver: Twig Salon

Bronze: The SideDoor Salon

Write-in: Hairendipity Downtown

As humans, we use our hair to express our personalities. It’s a great feeling when you find a hairstylist who understands you and your hair dreams and then — wait for it — makes them happen. Voodoo Hair Lounge is where our readers go when they want to update their coif. From subtle highlights and low-maintenance ’dos to fantasy colored hair and artistic designs, the stylists at Voodoo are more than capable to pull off your new look. Its stylists are expertly trained in the latest techniques including scissor- and razor-cutting, skilled balayage and foil placement, along with bridal styling, makeup, men’s modern grooming and barbering. Have a glass of wine while you’re there. Unwind a little — your hair is in good hands at Voodoo Hair Lounge.

VooDoo Hair Salon Stylist Kate Bailie works her magic on client Sarah Billiu.

Psychotherapy

EDWARD MOCKUS, PHD, PLLC

5277 Manhattan Circle, Suite 102, 720-526-0579

Silver: Mental Health Partners

Bronze: John Guzzo, M.S, R.D, L.P.C, C.H.T.

Edward Mockus, or Eddie, as he likes to be called, is an alumnus of an impressive collection of academic institutions, all of which have informed and inspired his work as our readers’ favorite psychologist. He specializes in working with children, teens, families and young adults dealing with a wide range of emotional and behavioral difficulties. Eddie stays current with research and industry best practices as a member of numerous professional associations. When not working, you’ll likely find him on the trails, enjoying the beauty Boulder County has to offer.

Tanning Salon

AT THE BEACH

2100 28th St., Suite 4, 303-449-1499

Silver: Aspen Tan

Bronze: Veranda Sun

Strut into At the Beach and you’ll notice there’s something for everyone looking to achieve or maintain in glowing skin. Sunbed tanning is for those looking for a long-lasting bronze hue to their epidermis. Spray tans result in moisturized, glowing skin after each session. Red light therapy helps reduce signs of aging and inflammation, and improves acne, scars and skin complexion by stimulating collagen production and blood flow throughout the body.

The friendly staff at Alpine Hospital for Animals.

Veterinarian Care

ALPINE HOSPITAL FOR ANIMALS

3210 Valmont Road, 303-443-9661

Silver: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Bronze: Arapahoe Animal Hospital

Write-in: Pet Menders Animal Hospital

The team behind Alpine Hospital for Animals is almost too good to be true, as our readers are quick to point out. Doctors and technicians from around the country have relocated here to share their love of animals, the great outdoors and healthy, vibrant pet communities. Take in your pets for everything from emergency care to spa services, wellness exams, vaccinations and dentistry. Your four-legged BFFs couldn’t be in better hands.

Medical Facility

BOULDER COMMUNITY HEALTH FOOTHILLS HOSPITAL

4747 Arapahoe Ave., 303-415-7000

Silver: Boulder Medical Center

Bronze: Avista Adventist Hospital

Every year we have to start our description of the winner in this category with the same caveat: We hope you don’t find yourself needing any medical facility this year. That said, thank goodness there are some excellent ones in our neck of the woods. Our readers tell us that when they are hurt, sick or needing some preventative care they prefer to go to Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital, if they have their choice in the matter.

Yoga Studio

YOGA POD

1890 30 St., 303-444-4232

Silver: CorePower Yoga

Bronze: The Little Yoga Studio

Write-in: Kondition Fitness

Whether you can jump into revolved dancer on-demand or you’re still getting used to the feeling of down dog, Yoga Pod is committed to bringing out your best self. Every class on the schedule is suitable for all levels, but the Pod has created a series of classes to specifically target student desires: podHOT classes are designed to build strength and balance; podFIT classes utilize resistance training and body-weight exercises to accelerate changes in strength and form; yin classes slow things down to focus on joint mobility and improving flexibility; and podFLOW classes incorporate creativity and inspire growth in everyone’s yoga journey.

The Farm’S Manager on Duty, Anna Alaboud, has products for everyone’s needs.

Recreational Dispensary

THE FARM

2801 Iris Ave., 303-440-1323

Silver: Terrapin Care Station

Bronze: Starbuds

Write-in: Village Green Society

The founders of The Farm came from a background of health and wellness, and also art and design. These passions intersect at The Farm’s dispensary, which is not only locally owned, but also sources 100 percent of its own cannabis in-house. Expert cultivators are on staff and use organic, sustainable growing techniques to achieve the highest quality plants anywhere in the country. The whole staff sees themselves as cannabis ambassadors, so don’t be shy next time you go: Say hi and ask some questions.

Staff Pic: Section of Boulder Creek to Wet Your Feet

Eben G. Fine Park

101 Arapahoe Ave.

Next time you run, bike or walk along the Boulder Creek Path with the sun pounding your shoulders, make your way to Eben G. Fine Park. Situated right at the mouth of Boulder Canyon, large stone steps lead down to the creek and provide the perfect staging area for kicking off your shoes and dunking your feet in for a little cool-down. The large shaded trees keep the sun off your back so you can relax aided by the peace of the water’s flow.

Nail Salon

JLOUNGE NATURAL NAIL BAR AND SPA

3003 Walnut St., 720-484-6669

Silver: Boulder Nail

Bronze: Contempo Nails

Write-in: Eagle Nails

There are two J’s behind JLounge: Julie and Jennifer, two entrepreneurial friends, who, years ago, were on a mission to find a fun and modern day spa experience. When they couldn’t find something that met their exact needs in Boulder, they decided to create their own. JLounge offers a full range of spa treatments, like facials, manicures and pedicures, waxing, and massage and acupuncture — all priced fairly and guaranteed to satisfy.

Pilates Studio

BOLDER PILATES

3012 Folsom St., 303-544-5930

Silver: Boulder Bodyworks

Bronze: Mecha

Write-in: Club Pilates

The guiding philosophy of Bolder Pilates is that you should love the body you live in. The studio and its expert staff is situated to help everyone achieve that reality. With a cohort of supportive, experienced and motivational teachers, students are encouraged to strengthen their mind-body connection through physical workouts that can be adapted for any level of experience.

Golf Course

FLATIRONS GOLF COURSE

5706 Arapahoe Ave., 303-442-7851

Silver: Haystack Mountain Golf Course

Bronze: Boulder Country Club

Golf has come a long way from Mark Twain’s famous ire. (“Golf is a good walk spoiled.”) As New York Times bestselling author Rick Reilly recounts, what was once an elitist game has become mainstream with help from golf legends Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. Lucky for Boulder County, we have the 18-hole Flatirons Golf Course to remind us what the game is really about: Walking the greens, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying good company, all with a little friendly competition thrown in. After all, a nice day is spoiled without golf.

Staff Pic: Dog Park

Valmont Dog Park

5300 Valmont Road

With just about three acres of room to roam, any four-legged pal will love this park. Big dogs and small dogs are welcome to run free in this enclosed area (there’s also a special “small dog” section fenced off along the side), which includes plots of grass, picnic tables, obstacles to run up and over, and water spigots and bowls. Pro tip: Bring your pup at sunset, and you’ll catch the orange hues dancing above the Flatirons, which stand in perfect view along the western skyline.

It’s all smiles with The North Boulder Dental Group.

Dental Care

NORTH BOULDER DENTAL GROUP

1001 North St., 303-447-1042

Silver: bouldersmiles

Bronze: Alpine Dental Health

Write-in: Louisville Dental Associates

The irreverent (and now deceased) comedian Mitch Hedberg once joked, “I got so much tartar, I don’t have to dip my fishsticks in shit!,” before admitting, “That’s actually kind of gross, you know? … I do not know how much tartar I actually have. I believe it’s the average amount.” Lucky for you, you don’t have to walk through the world guessing about your tartar, or your overall dental health for that matter. The folks at North Boulder Dental Group are here to provide education and care for the entire community by helping each patient achieve and maintain oral health. They aren’t just the people you are forced to see twice a year — they are here for every patient with quality and compassionate care every day. So take care of that tartar and get back to laughing.

Pet Boarding

COTTONWOOD KENNELS

7275 Valmont Road, 303-442-2602

Silver: Camp Bow Wow

Bronze: Arapahoe Animal Hospital

The best part about Cottonwood Kennels is that it’s located on a small farm. Sure, this means your pets will have a jolly time outdoors during their stay, but perhaps more importantly, it means you humans get to interact with Willie Nelson the sheep, Nicholas the alpaca and Elvis the peacock. While your pet is staying over, everything it does is carefully monitored, recorded and reviewed several times a day. That includes eating and drinking, potty habits and attitude. Fido and Fluffy are in good hands here, as Cottonwood also provides all the beds, playthings and food a happy, healthy animal could want.