Celebrating 27 years of local, independent journalism

For the last several years, Boulder Weekly has celebrated its anniversary by shining a light on the unsung heroes in our community. Over the years we’ve highlighted dozens of people working to make Boulder County a better place, and given the year we just endured, we thought we’d focus our spotlight on some of the people on the front lines during the pandemic. There are stories of how people in health care, education, senior care, retail and more have dealt with added complications of health and safety guidelines. This is our way of saying thanks to the Boulder County community that supports us and makes this tiny section of the world an enjoyable place to live, work and play.

Education: Local educators share how they help students and their families through the pandemic

Health care: Dr. Amie Lynne Meditz, an infectious disease specialist at BCH, on navigating a pandemic

Feeding the front lines: Paul Chansingthong of Longmont’s Urban Thai gives thanks to those who helped

Grocery stores: Christin Evans, North Boulder Lucky’s Market staff member, on building community

Senior care: Michelle McParland relied on constant communication to get Frasier retirement community residents through the pandemic