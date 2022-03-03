Horseback Camps 2022

Day Camps

Academy Stables Horse Camp (Ages 9-12)

Lafayette, 303-665-4637, academystables.com

Horse camp runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a beginner camp focused on learning the mechanics of riding. The objective is to learn and practice the “four aids,” good leg, hand and seat position as they learn and practice walk, trot, reverse, etc. We are excited about adding the concept of horsemanship and groundwork to our camps this year. Our goal is to begin building a solid foundation for kids in these skills.

Academy Stables Pony Camp (Ages 6-8)

Lafayette, 303-665-4637, academystables.com

Pony camp runs Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon. The objective of pony camp is to be an introduction to horses for younger kids. They will learn about horses, how to handle horses and how to prepare the horse for riding. They will also learn the basics of basic horsemanship to begin the process of building a horse/human partnership for the mutual respect and enjoyment of the rider and the horse.

Triple Creek Ranch Summer Horse Camps

Longmont, 303-444-4291, triplecreek-ranch.com

TCR Horsemanship Camps 2022

July 11-14, four-day camp

July 18-20, three-day camp

August 1-4, four-day camp

August 8-11, four-day camp

Our camps are for beginning riders aged 5.5-12. Campers will explore different types of riding: English, Western, bareback, games and trail riding. Every day includes a different, fun activity with horses. There may be dress-up, painting horses, time with mini horses, and more. Thursday is game day for parents to come to watch their campers show off the new skills learned during the week. Campers will participate in daily chores and horse care (including nutrition, vet and farrier work). Campers will learn horse safety, horse behavior, grooming, braiding and bathing. Our camps change from year to year to make it fun and educational each time our campers attend.

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Children’s Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder, 303-442-4557, coloradomountainranch.com

Explorers—Grades 2-7

Mountaineers—Grades 7-11

Western Riders—Grades 6-12

Teen Leaders—Grades 9-12

Voted No. 1 Outdoor Day Camp for decades! Well worth the drive to the base of the mountains to meet our bus for the ride up. Camp activities for all programs include: Friendly camp-raised horses, lots of riding, baby goats, arts and crafts, 10-step archery, mountainboarding, gymnastics and trampoline, woodcraft & outdoor skills, drama, games and fun galore! Competent, attentive, upbeat staff-in-residence. Children connect with people, peers, place, programs and nature to create their own kids’ community in the mountains. Long day and transportation from 16th and Iris in Boulder included. For a focus on horseback riding, choose Western riders for rising sixth-12th graders, with long daily rides, groundwork, horse and kid goat care, barn time, Western art, roping, and choices from all other camp activities!