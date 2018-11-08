Front Range events 2018-19

Courtesy of Vail Resorts

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

The Wolves — Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents a coming-of-age story about a girls soccer team that is about much more than a girls soccer team. The Carsen Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-440-7826. Through Nov. 18.

Laura Weaver: Luminous — In her poetry book, Laura Weaver explores the depth and height of the human experience. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store. 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Tiffany Jenkins: This Show is Awkward AF. — Tiffany Jenkins is a wife, author, creator and recovering addict. She speaks openly about her struggles, finding humor in every situation. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

National Geographic Live: When Women Ruled the World with Kara Cooney — Professor of Egyptology Dr. Kara Cooney takes a look at the time when women ruled the world, from Cleopatra to Neferusobek. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075

Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution — Filmmaker James Redford takes a look into the clean energy era including job creation, profit and strong community ties. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week — Established in 2005, First Bite showcases the best food around the city. For nine days, more than 50 restaurants will offer a special menu for patrons. Locations around Boulder, firstbiteboulder.com. Through Nov. 17.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

A Christmas Story, The Musical — Find out if Ralphie Parker gets that Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle, and if he shoots his eye out in this musical rendition of the classic holiday film. BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder,

303-449-6000, ext. 4. Through Jan. 5.

GASHER — Literary and visual arts journal GASHER brings some of its writers to celebrate the first year of operations. 7 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

AJ Finney — A lover of the ’60s, jam bands and Volkswagens, AJ Finney brings his comedy to Denver. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 10.

A Journey Through Space with Cygnus — Drummer and percussionist Cygnus performs a live, improvisational performance accompanied by visuals of black hole of Cygnus x-1. 8 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-492-5002.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Thick Skin — Comedy pros and newbies battle it out in brutal competition. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

New Talent Night — Come see the next comedy heavyweights before they shoot to stardom. Comedy pros and newbies battle it out in brutal competition. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 27.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 — Celebrating 30 years, Mystery Science Theater brings back original host and creator Joel Hodgson to do new riffs and sketches live in Boulder. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423.

Derrick Mund — Derrick Mund combines poetry and digital media to make a statment about the state of the world. 6 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

Come From Away — When 7,000 stranded passengers land in the small town of Newfoundland, the community bands together to welcome them. Based on a true story. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Nov. 25.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Marc Bekoff: Canine Confidential: Why Dogs Do What they Do — Author Marc Bekoff answers the question on every dog owner’s mind. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Greg Fitzsimmons — Emmy Award-winning writer and veteran host, the FitzDog comes to Denver with his pointed sarcasm and wit. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 17.

Jorge Latre: Mental Game Wanted for the Iditarod — Jorge Latre tells his endurance story about pulling a sled 1,000 miles across Alaska in winter. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Volkswagen Presents Warren Miller’s Face of Winter — For its 69th installment, Warren Miller Entertainment visits some of Miller’s favorite locations from around the world. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Nov. 17.

REEL ROCK 13 — Come check out this year’s best climbing films as filmmakers take the audience from Antarctica to the Middle East. Featuring Madaleine Sorkin, Alex Honnold, Conrad Anker and more. 6 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver,

720-420-0030. Through Nov. 16.

Bring Your Government: Warm Cookies of the Revolution — Three presenters will talk to you about government programs they want to kill, screw or marry. Add in two comedians to make you laugh and audience participation for a lively discussion. 6 p.m. McNichols Event Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-443-1763.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Westward the Woman – A Radio Play — Viva Theater/Society for Creative Aging tells the story of pioneer women who crossed the prairies of the mid-19th century. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 24.

The Denver Moth Storyslam — Theme: Beginnings. Prepare a five-minute story about your first time, step one, birth or the starting line. 7:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music, Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Seinfeld Live — Jerry Seinfeld brings his observational comedy to Denver. 7 and 10 p.m. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo — Come kick off your season with great deals on gear at the 27th annual Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver,

303-228-8000. Through Nov. 18.

Eldora Opening Weekend Celebration — Get the first turn at the Front Range’s closest resort. Eldora Mountain Resort, 2861 Eldora Ski Road, Suite 140, Nederland, 303-440-8700.

Denver Christkindl Market — With vendors from Germany and artisans from Colorado, you’re sure to find something special for everyone on your list. 11 a.m. 16th Street Mall, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver, 303-837-1146. Through Dec. 23.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Politicon Live — The “Unconventional Political Convention” hits the road on its first traveling road tour. 8 p.m. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco Theatre,

700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

Mollie McGee’s 2016 Holiday Market — This fine craft show offers handmade crafts from local artisans. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through Nov. 18.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Chris Voth — A 15-year comedy pro, Chris Voth has performed on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and three seasons of Last Comic Standing. 7 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.

The Patriot Tour featuring Marcus Luttrell — Retired Navy SEAL and best-selling author Marcus Luttrell tells the story of the sacrifices he and his team made during Operation Redwing, in which Luttrell was the only survivor. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Thick Skin — Comedy pros and newbies battle it out in brutal competition. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.

Warren Miller: Face of Winter — New and veteran athletes alike pay tribute to Warren Miller and his favorite locations. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Nov. 21.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Transgender Day of Remembrance — Out Boulder honors lives lost due to anti-trans violence. 6 p.m. Boulder County Courthouse, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder, 720-600-4138.

Elf, The Musical — Everyone’s favorite Christmas Elf Buddy leaves the North Pole in search of his father. Holiday hijinks ensue in this musical adaptation of the hit film. Main Stage, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada,

720-898-7200. Through Dec. 23.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Louis Johnson — Louis Johnson has been seen on Showtime, Comedy Central, A&E, B.E.T. and more. He’s fresh off of headlining the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. 7 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 25.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

The Nutcracker Storytime with Boulder Ballet — Before seeing the beauty on stage, experience an intimate story time with the ballerinas from the Boulder Ballet Company. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074. Through Nov. 25.

The Nutcracker — Celebrate Thanksgiving weekend as the curtain opens for this classic ballet, brought to life by Boulder Ballet and the Boulder Philharmonic. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8423. Through Nov. 25.

Andrea Gibson’s Lord of the Butterflies Book Launch — Boulder poet Andrea Gibson’s celebration for a new book of poems. Finn O’Sullivan and Gracie Clymer will kick off the evening. 5:45 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

A Christmas Carol — Miner’s Alley puts a hilarious twist on the classic Charles Dickens’ story. Miner’s Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington St., Golden,

303-935-3044. Through Dec. 23.

WinterSkate in Historic Downtown Louisville — Enjoy an old-fashioned ice skating rink complete with skate rental, concessions and traditional holiday music, all season long. Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., Louisville, 303-449-3137. Through Feb. 28.

Blossoms of Light — Enjoy thousands of twinkling lights throughout the Denver Botanic Gardens. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver,

720-865-3500. Through Jan. 1.

A Christmas Carol — If there’s a Scrooge in your life, bring him to Longmont Theatre Company’s production to warm their heart and remember the meaning of life. Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-5200. Through Dec. 2.

Downtown Tree Lighting — Along with the lighting up the classic tree, enjoy a puppet show, caroling, crafts and Santa himself. 6:30 p.m. Sixth Avenue Plaza, west of Sixth Avenue and Main Street, Longmont, 303-651-8484.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Seasons of Light — As the days get shorter, warm yourself up on this bright and comforting holiday show. Learn why humans are fascinated with lighting up their holiday seasons and more about seasonal traditions, including the star over Bethlehem. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-492-5002. Through Nov. 25.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Habitat Earth — Narrated by Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, Habitat Earth gives you an up-close look at some of the most stunning corners of this planet. 4:30 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-492-5002.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Dianna Vagianos Armentrout and Dorothy Walters — Writers Armentrout and Walters stop by to read their work. 7 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

George Lakey: How We Win: A Guide To Nonviolent Direct Action Campaigning — Lifelong activist, George Lakey provides insight into the current political campaigning atmosphere. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

About Last Night — A live podcast recording with Brad Williams and Adam Ray, who will tell stories from the road. 8 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Brad Williams — One of the most in-demand comics of the moment, Brad Williams also boasts the highest rated comedy special on Showtime for his special Fun Size. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 1.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Singularity — Presented by 3rd Law Dance/Theater, Singularity looks into a time threatened by Artificial Intelligence. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 2

Underneath the Lintel — Boulder’s newest theater company, Treeline Theater, presents Glen Berger’s award-winning play. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 9.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley — Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company’s holiday theater production of the sequel to Pride and Prejudice. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 24.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

TEDxMileHigh — This year’s theme for Denver’s TEDx is Reset as speakers try to challenge, teach and explore the ways we look at the world. 11 a.m. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

Jackson Galaxy — Star of My Cat From Hell, Jackson Galaxy presents Total Cat Mojo Live. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Neal Brennan: Here We Go Tour — Neal O’Brien is known for co-creating Chappelle’s Show, but since then he’s directed, starred in and produced movies, TV shows and commercials. He has a strong social media following and was named one of the funniest people on Twitter by Rolling Stone and Time Magazine. 7:30 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030.

Zoo Lights — See the Denver Zoo alight with more than 70 acres of the campus decked out with 150 animated light sculptures. 5:30 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2900 E. 23rd Ave., Denver, 720-337-1400. Through Dec. 31.

Ninth Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball — Join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a holiday party that will bring back all the warmth and nostalgia of simpler times with old cars, movie props, sleights, Christmas trees and big band music. 5 p.m. Hyatt Regency, 650 15th St., Denver, 720-924-1945.

Thirty-First Annual Lights of December Parade — Join the community for the yearly parade including marching bands, light-up fire engines, holiday carolers and much more. 6 p.m. Downtown Boulder, near Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

The Price is Right Live — The classic TV game show comes to life in this interactive stage show. 7:30 p.m. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco

Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Ina Garten: The Barefoot Contessa — The Food Network star comes to Denver with her new book Cook Like a Pro. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

Jane Binns — Local professor stops by to share some of her work. 6 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Karen Auvinen: Rough Beauty: Forty Seasons of Mountain Living — Karen Auvinen’s memoir about settling down in a small cabin in the Rockies. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Deacon Gray Presents The Gutcracker — Deacon Gray puts a twist on the Tchaikovsky classic as as the Nutcracker comes to life and becomes a stand-up comic. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village,

720-274-6800. Through Dec. 19.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Jason Heller: Strange Stars: David Bowie, Pop Music, and the Decade Sci-Fi Exploded — Pop culture lovers will get an indepth look at a generation that launched pop music and science fiction as parallel cultural forces. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074. Through Dec. 9.

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream — Five Disney princesses team up to inspire the audience to follow their dreams. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100. Through Dec. 9.

Chanukah on Ice — Join Boulder JCC by bringing friends and family to skate to Chanukah music. Also enjoy the lighting of the community Menorah and sufganiyot, otherwise known as jelly donuts. 4 p.m. Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., Louisville,

303-449-3137.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker — One of the most spectacular versions’ of the holiday’s classic ballet comes to life. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Dec. 8.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

Frame by Frame — This documentary follows four Afghan photojournalists navigating the murky and dangerous media landscape in their country. The film will be presented by CU Boulder associate professor of media studies Nabil Echchaibi. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Rock & Rails Annual Gem and Mineral Show — Learn about and buy gems, rocks, minerals, tools, jewelry and more. Enjoy speakers, classes, kids activities and even a dig site. 10 a.m. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont,

303-678-6235. Through Dec. 10.

Winter Wonderland — Before the parade, enjoy interactive activities, family fun, music and more. 3 p.m. St. Stephen’s Plaza, 500 Main St., Longmont, 303-651-8484.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Family Outing on Coal Creek — If the holiday rush is getting you down, take a break with the family on Coal Creek Trail. Enjoy the winter scenery and learn more about the sounds of nature with naturalist Martin Ogle. 1 p.m. Coal Creek Trail, Lafayette,

720-612-0506.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Brandt Tobler — Wyoming comedian Brandt Tobler is an actor and author of the best-selling memoir Free Roll. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800. Through Dec. 12.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-up and Investment Tips — Conan O’Brien comes to Denver with fellow comedians Ron Funches, Laurie Kilmartin, Moses Storm and Flula Borg. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

Kedrowski & Fielder: Ski CO Through a Lens — Learn from ski mountaineer Dr. Jon Kedrowski as he provides a guide to the best ski descents in the state. Joining him, John Fielder teaches how to photograph these monochromatic environments. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama — The former First Lady sits down with moderators to tell a selection of stories from her upcoming memoir Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Kobi Boykins: Exploring Mars — NASA mechanical engineer, Kobi Boykins gives a look at the ongoing Mars Exploration Program, including the Mars rover’s success, which Boykins contributed to. 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

Four Seasons — Frequent Flyers student showcase. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 15.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

Futon Affair — A collaboration project between writer/poet Myles A. Burr and singer/songwriter Chelsea A. Paolini, who combine spoken word and song to explore human emotion. 7 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16

Mitch Fatel’s Holiday Showcase — Whether you’re naughty or nice, you’re in for a night of comedy that’s as good as a visit from Santa. 7 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800.

Boulder County Record Show — For those who are still holding on to the golden age of music, stop by and pick up some new, old tunes. 10 a.m. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through Dec. 10.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Kevin Fitzgerald — He might have started as a bouncer for The Rolling Stones and The Who, but now Kevin Fitzgerald makes a name for himself on the comedy stage. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Home for the Holidays 2018 — There’s something for everyone in this family-friendly holiday spectacular: dancers, singers, drummers, holiday songs and, of course, a celebrity appearance from everyone’s main Christmas man. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Dec. 23.

Cirque Éloize presents Hotel — Celebrating 25 years, Cirque Éloize has put together a one-of-a-kind experience as they explore the home for travelers. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Dec. 23.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20

Chris Voth — A 15-year comedy pro, Chris Voth has been seen on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and three seasons of Last Comic Standing. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

Josh Blue — As the first winner of Last Comic Standing, Josh Blue stormed onto the comedy scene going on to film multiple specials and garner millions of views on YouTube. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 22.

Holiday Roast — Come enjoy a holiday roast of a different kind as comedians take a sharp look at some holiday favorites. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800. Through Dec. 27.

The Denver Moth Storyslam — Theme: Instincts. Prepare a five-minute story about your intuition, animal impulses or sixth sense. Dive into your gut feelings and share a story to tingle the audience’s spidey senses. 7:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music, Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 26

Sam Adams — Since 2001, Sam Adams has been ripping up the comedy scene. He’s also a celebrated Denver sports journalist who was voted Colorado’s “Print Journalist of the Year.” 7:30 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800.

A Magical Cirque Christmas — Magic, circus acts music, costumes and more come together to create a special holiday celebration featuring the best talent from around the world. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27

Taylor Tomlinson — Comic Taylor Tomlinson comes to Boulder fresh off her first Netflix special. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

Kevin Fitzgerald — Kevin Fitzgerald’s comedy chops developed as he fought for attention from his two brothers while growing up. Now he gets the stage all to himself. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.

Through Dec. 30.

National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul — One of the leading underwater photographers in the world, Brian Skerry gives a firsthand look at life under the sea. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

Steve Simeone — Steve Simeone developed his unique high-energy approach to storytelling by competing for laughs with his two brothers around his family dinner table. His positive, family-friendly comedy has delighted audiences around the world and made him a regular at Hollywood’s most famous comedy clubs. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 31.

PAW Patrol Live! — The pups go on a fun-filled journey in “The Great Pirate Adventure.” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Dec. 29.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 31

Felipe Esparza — Winner of Last Comic Standing, 6 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

New Year’s Eve — Ring in the New Year from Denver to Fort Collins. There are far too many great events to list on this, the last day of 2018. So, check out locations and times for music and fireworks in Boulder Weekly for a list of all the fun things happening in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville, Lyons and beyond.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

Cinema Twain: Film Screening with Val Kilmer — Val Kilmer introduces the screening of his one-man play about Mark Twain, Citizen Twain, which played multiple sold-out theaters in Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8

A Bronx Tale — Travel to the stoops of 1960s Bronx where a young man decides his future through high-energy dance numbers. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Jan. 20.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

Luke Kimmes: Rediscovering North America — Luke Kimmes details his 5,300-mile journey in a canoe from the Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Ocean. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

T2 Dance Project: Versatility Dance Festival CO 2019 — Dance on screen and stage. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Jan. 12.

Jenny Slate — While Jenny Slate got her start with children’s books and a short film series, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, she’s gone on to major Hollywood projects including Zootopia, Parks and Recreation and her critically acclaimed film Obvious Child. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 12.

Disenchanted — The Disney princesses meet the Real Housewives in this hilarious musical about the problems behind the scenes of your animated favorites. BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-449-6000, ext. 4. Through March 31.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

An Evening with Jad Abumrad — Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad breaks down the process of creating original work and finding stories. He’ll attempt to answer: Why do stories really move you? 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

National Western Stock Show — An annual celebration of western heritage and entertainment, the National Western Stock Show is the premier livestock, rodeo and horse show in the nation, serving agricultural producers and consumers throughout the world. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, 303-295-6124. Through Jan. 27.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

Leonard David: Mars: Our Future on the Red Planet — Space journalist Leonard David gives a look into the future of space exploration. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

Steve Rannazzisi — Best known as playing Kevin on the fantasy football sitcom The League, Steve Rannazzisi is also a celebrated comedian fresh off his latest comedy special Breaking Dad. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 20.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Denver Boat Show — Boats, boats and more boats! Come see loads of boats at the 33rd Annual Denver Boat Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Jan. 20.

National Geographic Live: My Wild Life with Bertie Gregory — Come learn about the intimate lives of animals in their natural environment from photographer Bertie Gregory. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

The Second City’s Best of Second City — Second City has been a staple of the comedy scene since its start in Chicago in 1959, serving as a launch pad for various comedians including Joan Rivers, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. Come witness the next generation of comedy legends as they tickle your funny bone. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Nov. 12.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23

Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series — Shaun Boothe, recording artist and motivational speaker, recounts the lives of cultural icons through hip-hop, poetry and spoken word. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000. Through Jan. 24.

Hilaree Nelson: Point of No Return — Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson tells the story of her and her team’s harrowing climb of a remote peak in Myanmar. 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24

Ari Shaffir — Ari Shaffir describes his comedy as a puppet show, only much dirtier and without the puppets. This comedian grew up Orthodox Jewish but then decided to lose his religion and turn to comedy instead. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 27.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

California Typewriter — This documentary follows artists, writers and collectors who continue to champion the use of typewriters. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Lost in Yonkers — Neil Simon’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a coming-of-age story on the importance of family. Miner’s Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington St., Golden, 303-935-3044. Through March 3.

Winter Brew Fest — Celebrate craft beer while supporting Swallow Hill Music. A weekend filled with brews and tunes. Mile High Station, 2027 West Lower Colfax Ave., Denver, 888-810-2063. Through Jan. 26.

Rock of Ages — All your favorite ’80s songs spun into a story about a failing bar on the Sunset Strip, a chaotic frontman getting kicked out of a band and two lovebirds thirsty for fame. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Jan. 27.

Anna Karenina — A modern adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic about Russian Countess Anna Karenina. Stage Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Nov. 25.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

Middleditch & Schwartz — Thomas Middleditch from Silicon Valley and Ben Schwartz from Parks and Recreation team up for long-form improv. 6 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 27

Boulder Wedding Showcase — Boulder’s best boutique wedding showcase features a variety of Boulder County and surrounding area wedding experts. 11 a.m., Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-301-2972, and Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Young Frankenstein — Mel Brook’s classic film comes to life on stage, as Frankenstein’s monster gets a chance to sing and tap dance. He may even find his bride too. Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-5200. Through Feb. 10.

The Diary of Anne Frank — 13-year-old Anne Frank kept a diary to understand herself and the terror of being Jewish in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. In doing so, she gave the world insight into one of the most harrowing events of the past century. Black Box, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200. Through May 17.

The Wizard of Oz — See Dorothy and her pals go off to see the wizard in this rendition of the beloved story. Performed by ty the Colorado Ballet. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Feb. 10.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Anthony Guilbert — Fresh off the release of his fifth book, Notes from the Drift, writer Anthony Guilbert comes to share his perspective on the mind/body world. 6 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Bat Out of Hell — London’s acclaimed musical brings the songs of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman to life on stage through the power of rock ‘n’ roll. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through Feb. 17.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

The Rembrandt — Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company take a time-travelling look into the classic painter. Grace Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through March 3.

Jim Nowak: 20 Years of Transforming Lives in Nepal — Jim Nowak talks about his dZi Foundation, which has served over 31,000 people around the world, including in the villages of Nepal. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Natasha Leggero — Natasha Leggero’s comedy resume includes It’s always Sunny in Philadelphia, Arrested Development, Reno 911! and Drunk History. She’s also the co-creator, co-producer, co-writer and co-star of Comedy Central’s Another Period. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Feb. 9.

Jessica Lang Dance — Combining design, movement and dance, the New York City-based Jessica Lang Dance creates a beautiful and immersive experience.7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Mamma Mia!: ’70s Movie Night — Based on the musical of the same name, Mamma Mia! tells the story of a Grecian wedding and a family mystery through the music of ABBA. Stick around after the movie for a disco dance party and a costume contest. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series — Monster trucks come together to destroy whatever gets in their way. More racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action! Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100. Through Feb. 10.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Christine Carbo: A Sharp Solitude — Author Christine Carbo discusses her new book about folks trying to run from their demons in the wild terrain of Montana. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Scott Jurek: A Way Thru — Ultramarathoner and best selling author Scott Jurek talks body, mind and soul during his record-setting Appalachian Trail trek. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Adam Ray — You can catch Adam Ray on the newly rebooted MADtv and on the new series Return of the Mac. Or catch him in person on the Denver comedy stage. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Feb. 23.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Boulder Ballet: New Horizons — Celebrate NASA’s New Horizons Pluto-Kuiper Belt Mission with dance as Boulder Ballet explores the mystery of space travel. Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Feb. 24.

How We Grow — This documentary looks into the community function of agriculture. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

The Moors — Life on the English moors is bleak and absurd in this dark comedy about two sisters and a depressed Mastiff dog. Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200. Through Dec. 23.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Whose Live Anyway? — The current cast members of Whose Line is It Anyway? bring their improv skills to the Denver stage. Featuring Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley and Joel Murray. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Bella Gaia: Beautiful Earth — Bella Gaia is an award-winning, immersive, live multimedia experience of projected NASA photos of Earth from space, accompanied with world music and dance on stage. 7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

A Conversation with Bob Woodward: The State of The American Presidency — Famous journalist Bob Woodward gives insight into the current state of American politics. 7:30 p.m. Colorado Convention Center, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000.

Boulder International Film Festival — See films and filmmakers from around the world during the 15th annual four-day celebration of the art of cinema. Various locations, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-449-2283. Through March 3.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Harlem Globetrotters — The basketball pros come to show the crowd all the tricks you can do with a ball with some laughs and shocks along the way. 1 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Harlem Globetrotters — A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. 8 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-893-8497.

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats — If you ever wanted an up-close look at the lives of big cats, then stop by to hear from photographer Steve Winter. 2 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

The Play That Goes Wrong — Comedy abounds in this murder mystery gone awry. Expect hijinks, mania and mishaps in this critically-acclaimed hit play. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through March 17.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Andy Mann: Summits to Seas: Descending into Ocean Conservation — Through photo and video, Andy Mann gives a deep dive into the world’s oceans. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

The Human Element — Photographer James Balog, from Chasing Ice, explores how environmental change is affecting average Americans through events including wildfires, hurricanes, air pollution and more. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Frozen Dead Guy Days — Nederland’s famous festival celebrates the cold dead man in the Tuff shed with drinks, costumes, coffin races, live music, a polar plunge, a parade and more. Nederland, 303-506-1048. Through March 10.

Tour de Force — Colorado Ballet joins Wonderbound and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance in brand new works. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13 St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through March 10.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Morph Masters: How Disability Made Famous Artists Awesome — Presented by Phamaly Theatre Company, Morph Masters tells the stories of artists throughout history with disabilities, unique abilities and adaptive abilities. 4 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

William Briggs: How America Got Its Guns — Boulder author William Briggs talks about his new book, which examines the history of gun violence in America. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Fiesta Colorado — The Fiesta Colorado Dancers perform folk dances celebrating the joy and colors of springtime. 7 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 720-509-1000.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

B: The Underwater Bubble Show — If you’re looking to escape the 9-to-5 grind, Mr. B will whisk you off to the underwater world of Bubbleandia. 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Anatomy of Gray — When a teenage girl prays for a miracle, her town of Gray, Indiana, is forever changed. Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-5200. Through March 24.

Local Lab 2019 New Play Festival — See the best offerings of local theaters with a weekend of readings, workshops, parties and playwrights working to make their theater dreams comes to fruition. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-440-7826. Through March 17.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Sebastian Maniscalco — Stand-up comic, Sebastian Maniscalco brings jokes to Denver on his Stay Hungry Tour. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver,303-623-0106.

Destination Freedom: Black Radio Days — Denver’s Donnie l. Betts presents a radio show that will make you nostalgic for the golden age of the airwaves. 7:30 p.m. Frederic C. Hamilton Family Recital Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-871-7720.

Our Town — Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells of a small town in New Hampshire over the course of more than a decade of life. Miner’s Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington St., Golden, 303-935-3044. Through April 28.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Bert Kreischer — Comedian Bert Kreischer has played to sold-out crowds around the country and continues to make people laugh on his Body Shots World Tour. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Hello, Dolly! — Winner of best Tony musical revival, Hello, Dolly! comes to introduce itself to a new generation. Starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley. Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4000. Through April 7.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Natalie Krama: Merging Science & Sport — Kayaker and scientist Natalie Kramer combines science and sport in her effort to find the best river waves to ride and how to sustain rivers for the future. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Beth Stelling — Called a “Comic to Watch,” in 2016 by Time Out Magazine, Beth Stelling has toured the country extensively and done sets on Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her second comedy album, Simply the Beth, charted at No. 3 on the iTunes comedy Charts. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.Through March 30.

Demetri Martin: Wandering Mind Tour — Acclaimed comedian Demetri Martin comes to Boulder to show off his unique perspective of the world. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030. Through Nov. 12.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Boulder Arts Week — Celebrate artists around Boulder for the Sixth annual Boulder Arts Week. Check out intimate looks into studios and walking tours throughout town. Venues throughout Boulder, boulderartsweek.org. Through April 6.