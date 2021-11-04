What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do . . .

EVENTS

Celebrating Community: Art + Science + Action Partnerships. 5 p.m. Thursday, November 4, Arbor Institute, 1708 13th Street, Boulder

The six projects featured in this exhibition were created in partnership with local communities, the CU Boulder Office for Outreach and Engagement, and Boulder County Arts Alliance. The goal was to engage communities in exploring local environmental and social issues— from space junk to cultural and biological diversity. The projects focus on honoring science and art as equal realms of thought.

Shutterstock

Hover Home 1309 Hover Road

Historic Hover Home Public Tour. 10 a.m. Thursday, November 4, Historic Hover Home, 1309 Hover Street, Longmont. Tickets: $12 per person, advance tickets required. Tour limited to 20, stvrainhistoricalsociety.com

Tour the 6,000-square-foot Historic Hover Home (built in 1913-1914) with Hover Home Director Luella Lindquist and St. Vrain Historical Society Executive Director Alyce DeSantis. Learn about the Hover Family and their legacy in Longmont. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and does require some standing and stair climbing. Ticket fees support The St. Vrain Historical Society and Historic Hover Home.

The Great Big Challah Bake. 6 p.m. Thursday, November 4, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Avenue, Boulder. Tickets: $18—includes ingredients, boulderjcc.org

If you are a weekly challah baker, or if you have never baked one before, please join and participate in one of these amazing, powerful, and inspiring programs. Join in-person at the Boulder JCC, or from your own kitchen, and bake along with others.

JustUs: Stories From the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System. 7:15 p.m. Thursday, November 4, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $12-$18, motustheater.org

Formerly incarcerated leaders tell artfully crafted autobiographical monologues that expose the devastating impact of the criminal legal system and inspire action toward a vision of true justice. Monologue themes include racial profiling, inequity in the bond/bail system, human rights abuses in prison, the criminalization of substance abusers, and the systemic racism and poverty that pushes young people into illicit economies. Performance features musical responses by jazz great Robert Johnson. Co-presented with the Longmont Community Justice Partnership and the Longmont Multicultural Action Committee.

Ryan Hamilton

Comedy at The Dairy Arts Center: Ryan Hamilton. 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $30, thedairy.org

Ryan Hamilton recently released his first stand-up special. The one-hour Netflix original, Happy Face, follows a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, Hamilton is one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld.

Kyle Kinane. 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $29.50, axs.com

Kyle Kinane is an stand-up comedian, actor and voice actor who has appeared on television programs such as Last Call with Carson Daly, Live at Gotham, Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has opened for comedians Patton Oswalt and Daniel Tosh on tour. Kinane also runs his own podcast, along with fellow comedian Dave “Street Justice” Stone, called The Boogie Monster, where they wax poetic about ghosts and barbecue.

A Guided Tour of Colorado Songs. 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, museumofboulder.org

Join CU professor Laurie Sampsel for A Guided Tour of Colorado Songs as she explores Colorado’s negatives and positives using 20 songs in a variety of styles and genres, dating from the late 19th century to the present. From folk songs to rap, from country to rock, from opera to pop, this presentation offers something for everyone.

Opening Reception: ‘Diptych’ by Keith Brenner and ‘Contemplation’ by Belgin Yucelen, Natasha Mistry, and Paul Brokering. 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 5, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, thedairy.org/contemplatation

Nastasha Mistry

Join The Dairy Arts Center for the opening receptions of Diptych, featuring photographs by Keith Brenner, and Contemplation featuring works by Belgin Yucelen, Natasha Mistry, and Paul Brokering. In the McMahon Gallery, photographer Keith Brenner will be featuring 50 photographic works paired as diptychs. This is an interactive exhibit, and Brenner invites the viewer to interpret the works for themselves. Viewers will be tasked to write a description of how they interpret the photographs, which will later be shared on a Zoom call during the last week of the exhibition and included in a forthcoming book. In Contemplation, the artists’ works are tied together through themes of meditation, process, focus and reflection. Presented in painting, photography and printmaking, the pieces in this exhibit invite viewers to dive into them and admire their creation, and the reflective, meditative quality art can have.

Let’s Bag Hunger Fund & Food Drive. November 5-7, Community Food Share, 650 S. Taylor Avenue, Louisville.

Every fall, Community Food Share hosts the Let’s Bag Hunger Fund & Food Drive, founded by the Daily Camera. This event stocks the pantry shelves of Community Food Share’s 40-plus food pantries and meal programs throughout Boulder and Broomfield counties to strengthen our local hunger-relief network and put an end to local hunger. Help meet the goal of raising 150,000 meals by November 7.

Boulder’s Story Slam: RACE. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 7, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder (and via Zoom Webinar). Tickets: $15 thedairy.org/event/boulder-story-slam-creating-space-for-race

This month, Boulder’s Story Slam is doing it differently. Storytellers have been selected in advance, and were invited to participate in a seven-week workshop in which they dug for and developed personal narrative stories based on the theme of race. The stories have been developed through the lens of anti-racism work. Still a theme, still a time limit, just no judging. Produced by The Dairy Arts Center, Walker and Piggott welcome everyone to join in person or via Zoom to listen to these powerful stories about how race has shaped the storytellers lives. A portion of the proceeds will go to a Black Lives Matter initiative (organization yet to be named).

Louisville During the Great War Walking Tour. 10 a.m. Sunday, November 7, Kerr Community Gardens, 100 S. 96th Street, Louisville, bit.ly/31uIaih

Join the Museum of Louisville and Open Space for a walking tour of the industries that shaped Louisville’s World War I culture and economy. Learn how this conflict affected people, coal, agriculture, and mining in Boulder County and the Louisville area. Join the City’s ranger naturalist and Louisville Historical Museum staff for a walking tour of traces from the industries that fueled Louisville’s contributions to the war effort. Advanced registration required.

Nicky Shindler in ‘Breaking on The Glass Cypher’

‘Breaking on The Glass Cypher’: An MFA Dance Concert. 7:30 p.m. November 5 and 6; 2 p.m. November 7, Charlotte York Irey Theatre, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Tickets: $18, cupresents.org

MFA candidate Nicky Shindler fuses contemporary floor work with b-girling to inspire a visual celebration of a woman’s authentic self. Through striking rhythms and provoking physicality, Breaking on The Glass Cypher contemplates how women find, claim and manifest power, vulnerability, and complexity.

Art + Eat: Local Exhibition and Farm-to-Table Dinner. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 6 (with events through November 21), Yellow Barn Farm, 9417 N. Foothills Highway, Longmont. Tickets: $80—ticket proceeds go directly to artists and chefs.

Curated by CU Art History graduate Mary Catherine Hodges, the Yellow Barn Art Initiative’s first exhibition, titled Sun Soaked Horizons, presents a collection of paintings by Boulder-based emerging artist Ariana Hoch. This collection is centralized around color contrasting the warm neutral tones of Colorado with vibrant color palettes and thick lively brushstrokes. Before moving to Colorado, Ariana spent the past five years traveling between North Carolina, New Orleans, Central America, and Europe painting her experiences. Sun Soaked Horizons features her most recent landscape pieces, each painted outside in the sunshine on raw linen canvas. They explore feelings of vastness instilling a sense of peace and joy. To open this exhibition, in partnership with FoodBridge and Drylands Agroecology Research, the Yellow Barn Art Initiative is proud to host Burmese refugee-turned-chef Zin Zin, who will be using local farm-sourced ingredients to craft a traditional “village-style” Burmese meal.

Authors We Love: Amy Frykholm. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Avenue, Longmont, bit.ly/3CFAJCz

Amy Frykholm

In this free event, Amy Frykholm will discuss her new book Wild Woman: A Footnote, the Desert, and My Quest for an Elusive Saint. In the dusty corner of a library, journalist Amy Frykholm discovers a footnote that leads her on a decades-long search for Mary of Egypt—runaway, prostitute, holy desert-dweller, saint, and archetypal wild woman. With a scholar’s eye and a mystic’s heart, Frykholm shares a look at an elusive and dynamic figure from history while offering insights into our own inner lives. A senior editor for The Christian Century, Frykholm appears frequently on television and radio programs as an expert in American religion. Copies of Wild Woman will be available for purchase and Frykholm will be available to sign copies after the talk.

CU Boulder Visiting Artist Lecture: Sama Alshaibi. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 9. Virtual Event URL: calendar.colorado.edu

Sama Alshaibi’s photographs and videos situate her own body as a site of performance in consideration of the social and gendered impacts of war and migration. Her work complicates the coding of the Arab female figure found in the history of photographs and moving images. Alshaibi’s sculptural installations evoke the disappearance of the body and act as counter-memorials to war and forced exile. In 2021, Alshaibi was named a Guggenheim Fellow in photography. Sama Alshaibi received her MFA from CU Boulder in 2005. You can livestream this talk on CU Boulder’s Art & Art History YouTube channel.

Charles Pellerin: A New Physics in Our Lifetime? 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 8, Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $15, chautauqua.com

While we have a deep understanding of physics here on earth, 95 percent of the Universe remains perplexing. We first explore the central role of experiments in advancing science. Then, examine a program created by speaker Charles Pellerin to find this “new physics” using telescopes in space that span the electromagnetic spectrum. Spoiler alert: It has not succeeded, yet!

‘The Alpinist’ hosted by the Boulder Environmental Nature Outdoors Film Festival. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15, thedairy.org/event/the-alpinist

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (The Dawn Wall) sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on an historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing.

CONCERTS

Thursday, November 4

Scott Dale. 5 p.m. BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Free.

Den Plays with Strangers. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

DEADMAU5 with Lamorn Lights. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $70-$89.95.

Shutterstock Oakland, CA/USA – 4/24/17: Joel Thomas Zimmerman aka Deadmau5 performs at the Fox Theater. He’s a Grammy nominated Canadian DJ and producer. His styles include progressive house and electro house.

Band of Horses with Miya Folick. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $38.50-$75.

Sturtz and The River Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $25.

Friday, November 5

The Who Do’s. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Foggy Tops Bluegrass Band. 6 p.m. Großen Bart Brewery, 1025 Delaware Avenue, Longmont. Free.

JD Cordle and Ellen Rice. 6 p.m. BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Free.

DEADMAU5 with Lamorn. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $70-$89.95.

Beats Antique with Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, and Edamame. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$60.

Beats Antique

Ana Popovic. 7 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $33.

Los Chicos Malos. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

Griffin House. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road Boulder. Tickets: $25.

Seicento Baroque Ensemble presents An Italian Intermezzo. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St, Boulder. In-person and virtual options. Tickets: $10-$25.

Lawrence. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20.

Saturday, November 6

Tumbledown Shack. 6 p.m.Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Jazz Guitar with Jason Greenlaw. 6 p.m. BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Free.

Twiddle with Dopapod. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $33.50-$55.

Emily Takahashi album release party. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

Full Belly. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $15-$80.

Boy Pablo with Sofía Valdés. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

Boombox Cartel. 9:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$32.

Boy Pablo

Sunday, November 7

Amanda Schwaniger. 4 p.m. BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Free.

Dr. Dog. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $27.50-$30.

Whiskey Myers with 49 Winchester. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$79.95.

Gina R. Binkley Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull with Dead Horses. 7 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

Monday, November 8

Porter Robinson with Jai Wolf, James Ivy. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $55-$99.

Tuesday, November 9

Porter Robinson with Jai Wolf, James Ivy. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $55-$99.

Aletheia Rising. 7:30 p.m. Unity of Boulder Spiritual Center, 2855 Folsom Street, Boulder. Tickets: $12.

Wednesday, November 10

Jack Harlow with Babyface Ray, Mavi. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $29.50-$69.50

Booka Shade. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.